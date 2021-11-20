IMD predicts moderate to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, adjoining Karnataka

AMN

WeatherThe depression in the Bay of Bengal weakened into well-marked low pressure over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Karnataka and Rayalaseema. The Regional Met Department has predicted moderate to heavy rains in certain areas of interior districts. Though rains have subsided in many districts, rains in the neighbouring states have almost overflooded certain dams in the state. Vellore, Ranipet and Chengalpet districts are witnessing floods due to the overflowing of Palar. More than 3,500 people have been moved to shelter. The river is receiving an inflow of one lakh cusecs flooding several areas. Hundreds of families who had stayed back despite warnings yesterday were stranded. Two teams of NDRF were called in to rescue people living on the banks of the river.