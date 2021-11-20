3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Nov 2021 01:11:59      انڈین آواز

IMD predicts moderate to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, adjoining Karnataka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

WeatherThe depression in the Bay of Bengal weakened into well-marked low pressure over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Karnataka and Rayalaseema. The Regional Met Department has predicted moderate to heavy rains in certain areas of interior districts. Though rains have subsided in many districts, rains in the neighbouring states have almost overflooded certain dams in the state. Vellore, Ranipet and Chengalpet districts are witnessing floods due to the overflowing of Palar. More than 3,500 people have been moved to shelter. The river is receiving an inflow of one lakh cusecs flooding several areas. Hundreds of families who had stayed back despite warnings yesterday were stranded. Two teams of NDRF were called in to rescue people living on the banks of the river.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PV Sindhu, K Srikanth storm into semi-final of Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament

AMN Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu and former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semi-fi ...

Eminent Sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia is No More

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 November: Veteran sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia, is n ...

Bakshi sisters to the fore; Jahanvi leads by one in 12th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, 17 November:  Playing steady golf, Jahanvi Bakshi, took a one-shot lead over her sister, Hitaa ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz