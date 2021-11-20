PM launches several development projects in Bundelkhand region

AMN / Mahoba / UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government has taken many steps for the welfare of farmers. He was addressing a gathering in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh after launching several development projects for the Bundelkhand region on Friday.

Speaking about the steps taken by the Union Government for the welfare of farmers, the Prime Minister said, from seeds to irrigation and from credit cards to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the government is helping farmers in every manner. He said that some political parties always try to put farmers into problems, but the BJP-led Government solves the problems of farmers.

Mr. Modi said that, More than 30 lakh people got water connections under Nal Se Jal Project in Uttar Pradesh in the last two years. The Prime Minister said, he had promised from this land to Muslim sisters that he would release them from the clutches of Tripple Talaq and he fulfilled the promise.

In a significant initiative to alleviate water distress, Prime Minister inaugurated multiple projects worth 3,250 crore rupees in Mahoba. These projects include Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project which will help alleviate the issue of water shortage in the region and bring much-needed relief to the farmers.

The operationalisation of these projects will help in irrigation of around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the Bundelkhand region. These projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region.