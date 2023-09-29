इंडियन आवाज़     29 Sep 2023 05:35:23      انڈین آواز

IMD predicts low-pressure area developing over Bay of Bengal likely to bring heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during this weekend. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal by today and intensify thereafter into a well-marked low-pressure area, moving northwestwards in the direction of north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. The weather system is likely to cause heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal today and tomorrow.

IMD has issued a ‘Yellow Warning’ for heavy rainfall in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts today. Heavy rainfall is likely across Odisha for the next four days from tomorrow.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

ویلفیئر پارٹی آف انڈیا کا کنور دانش علی سے اظہار یکجہتی

قومی صدر ڈاکٹر قاسم رسول الیاس نے کی ملاقات- نئی دہلی، و ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart