IMD predicts low-pressure area developing over Bay of Bengal likely to bring heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha

AMN

A low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during this weekend. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal by today and intensify thereafter into a well-marked low-pressure area, moving northwestwards in the direction of north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. The weather system is likely to cause heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal today and tomorrow.

IMD has issued a ‘Yellow Warning’ for heavy rainfall in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts today. Heavy rainfall is likely across Odisha for the next four days from tomorrow.