Top Level team of Election Commission reaches Jaipur to take stock of preparations for Assembly Elections in Rajasthan

The full Election Commission under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is on a visit to Jaipur from today. The top level team of the Election Commission reached Jaipur a short while ago. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal will be in Jaipur for the next three days to take stock of the preparations for the assembly elections in Rajasthan.

The Election Commission will review all preparations to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections in the state. The Commission will also review the various efforts being made to ensure maximum voter participation in the elections. The Commission will hold a meeting with representatives of recognized political parties this afternoon. Information about various decisions and initiatives taken by the Commission will be shared with the political parties during the meeting. Tomorrow, presentations will be made before the commission by the Chief Electoral Officer, nodal officers of State Police and Central Police Force regarding the preparations. This will be followed by a meeting with District Election Officers and top police officials.

