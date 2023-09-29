इंडियन आवाज़     29 Sep 2023 10:16:27      انڈین آواز

Delhi govt announces winter action plan to curb pollution level

Published On: By

VINIT WAHI

Delhi Government has announced the winter action plan to curb pollution level in the National Capital. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, pollution level has declined 30 percent in the city in the last eight years due to several initiatives taken by the government.


 
Announcing the main features of 15 point Winter Action Plan, Mr. Kejriwal said, the government has identified 13 high pollution level hot-spots. He added that the government has made special action plans for each hotspot and a war room and 13 special teams have been made to keep pollution level down in these hot-spots. He said, bio-decomposer will be utilized in the five thousand acres to curb the practice of stubble burning. Mr. Kejriwal informed special teams have been constituted to keep a vigil on the construction sites and 385 teams will check vehicles’ age and pollution certificate of vehicles

