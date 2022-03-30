IMD predicts heatwave conditions to continue in Maharashtra for next 3 days

AMN

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave conditions will continue in Maharashtra during the next three days. In many parts of the state including Marathwada, Vidarbha, and central province, a significant rise in temperature has been recorded in last few days. Chandrapur in Vidarbha was third hottest city in the world yesterday which recorded temperature above 43 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a youth in his thirties died of Sun Stroke in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district yesterday. The administration has advised people to take care of heatwave conditions.