IMD issues warning for cyclonic storm Mandous over Bay of Bengal



AMN / WEB DESK

The Regional Met department has said that Cyclone Mandaus has turned from Severe Cyclonic category today. Presently Cyclone Mandaus is 260 km south southeast of Chennai and 180 km east northeast of Karaikal. It is likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross the coast with a sustained wind speed of 65 to 75 kms per hour gusting up to 85 km per hour during midnight.

NDRF inspector Mohanarangan said nine teams have been stationed in various areas on the path of the cyclone.

Coastal areas in and around Chennai have been receiving intermittent rains since yesterday. The beautiful Marina remains boisterous and the public has been cordoned off near beaches. Fishing villages in coastal districts have experienced minimal flooding due to high seas. More than ten villages in coastal Thiruvallur district have been inundated due to high seas at Ennore.

People living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer shelters by district administrations. State disaster control authorities have been sounding alert messages periodically for people to stay safe. District control rooms have been set up to monitor the reservoirs and release surplus water to prevent any eventuality. Defence PRO Chennai Ponniyin Selvan said that steps have been taken by the Coast Guard Security Group has been alerted in view of the cyclone to protect coastal areas and look out for rescue in the seas.