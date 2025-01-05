IMD Forecasts Rain & Snow in North India

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh today. It has also predicted isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and northwest Uttar Pradesh in the coming two days. IMD said scattered rainfall or snowfall is also expected over Uttarakhand tomorrow.

IMD predicts a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over Northwest India over the next three days. It also said that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Central and East India during the next three days

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR, airplanes, trains and flights badly affected

New Delhi

Severe cold continues in entire North India including Delhi-NCR. The mercury has dropped in the plains amid the ongoing snowfall in the mountains. People are resorting to bonfires to avoid the cold. At the same time, dense fog has been looming over Delhi-NCR since morning. Vehicles are seen crawling on the roads. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert regarding dense fog in Delhi.

Dense fog in Delhi has affected the operation of trains and flights. Due to dense fog, most of the trains leaving from Delhi are running late. According to the information, the timings of 41 trains including Mahabodhi Express, Bihar Sampark Kranti, Gomti Express, Mahakaushal Express, Gondwana Express, Vikramshila Express were changed.

Flight operations at Delhi Airport have been badly affected due to dense fog. According to Delhi International Airport Limited, 507 flights were affected due to fog. Apart from this, 15 flights had to be cancelled due to bad weather.

DIAL said in a post on X, flight operations at the airport have been affected due to dense fog. Passengers are requested to contact the concerned airline regarding their flights. Sorry for any inconvenience.

IndiGo said in a post on X late night that “#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at Delhi airport have been suspended for the time being due to poor visibility. The airline also said that even after operations resume, flights may be delayed due to airspace congestion.

Air India said that flights are being affected in Delhi and parts of North India due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

According to the Meteorological Department, today the minimum temperature of the capital Delhi is expected to be 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is 20 degrees Celsius, which is slightly higher than January 3. The cold in Delhi may increase further in the coming days. There is a possibility of a severe cold wave in January. Light rain may also occur in the capital in the coming days.