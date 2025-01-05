The Indian Awaaz

Three killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes at Porbandar Airport Runway

Jan 6, 2025
AMN

Three crew members of an Indian Coast Guard helicopter were killed at Porbandar Airport Runway on Sunday. The ICG helicopter, which met with a mishap at Porbandar Airport Runway, was on a routine training sortie. It had two Pilots and one Air Crew Diver at the time of incident.

The crew were immediately shifted to Government Hospital Porbandar, where they were declared brought dead. Indian Coast Guard said in a statement that the reasons leading to the incident are being investigated by a Board of Inquiry. The mortal remains of the crew will be cremated as per service traditions and honour. ICG saluted the three brave souls who laid down their lives in the line of service to the nation.

