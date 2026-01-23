The Indian Awaaz

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms over north India

Jan 23, 2026

Citizens in the National Capital woke up to light rainfall and gusty winds today. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms, gusty winds and lightning over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Punjab and Uttarakhand today.

The MeT department also predicted thunderstorms, hailstorm and gusty winds over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and West and East Uttar Pradesh. Further, dense fog is likely to prevail at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. According to IMD, a rise in minimum temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius is expected over Northwest and Central India in the next 12 hours.

