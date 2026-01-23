Telangana Govt signs MoUs worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore at WEF in Davos

Last Updated on January 23, 2026 12:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / DAVOS

The Telangana government has signed several memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and secured investment commitments worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

The state signed a major MoU with a prominent Indian industrial conglomerate, Rashmi Group, involving an investment of 12,500 crore rupees to set up a steel production unit in Telangana.

An official release stated that the project has the potential to create around 12,000 direct and indirect jobs and significantly strengthen the state’s manufacturing ecosystem. The collaboration also opens opportunities in green manufacturing, circular economy practices, energy-efficient steelmaking, waste heat recovery and sustainable resource utilisation, aligning heavy industry growth with Telangana’s net-zero aspirations.

The state also entered into an MoU with a California-based company specialising in energy-efficient AI hardware and full-stack software solutions, Blaize, focusing on scaling its existing Research and Development centre in Hyderabad.

Another MoU signed with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre to explore cooperation for startup development, cross-market exposure and ecosystem building.

In the clean energy and sustainability sector, Slovakia-based NUkler Products submitted an Expression of Interest for developing a Small Modular Reactor-based clean energy project in Telangana with an installed capacity of up to 300 MW and an estimated investment of 6,000 crore rupees.

US-based Sargad also signed an MoU with the Telangana government to invest up to 1,000 crore rupees over the next three to five years in advanced manufacturing and industrial ecosystems.

Telangana Proposes Annual WEF Follow-Up Conference Under ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ Vision

Davos: At the Telangana Pavilion during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, senior representatives including CM Revanth Reddy of the Government of Telangana held discussions with Mr. Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, and Ms. Manju George, Head of C4IR Network Coordination.

The talks focused on the objectives of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and a proposal to host an annual World Economic Forum follow-up conference in Telangana every July. The proposed platform is envisaged as a mechanism to review progress on discussions and decisions taken at the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos each January. The Government of Telangana conveyed its readiness to host the conference in partnership with the World Economic Forum. The proposal received a positive response, with WEF officials indicating that a decision would be taken shortly.

Mr. Jeremy Jurgens appreciated the multi-dimensional nature of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, observing that it presents substantial opportunities for collaborative engagement. He also expressed keen interest in the World Economic Forum partnering with Telangana in advancing this long-term development roadmap.

The discussions also reviewed the progress of C4IR Telangana (Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution), which was launched during BioAsia 2024 in Hyderabad. It was noted that C4IR Telangana is the first thematic C4IR centre in India established by the World Economic Forum, with a specific focus on health and life sciences.