Maharashtra Govt signs MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore at WEF in Davos: Fadnavis

Last Updated on January 23, 2026 12:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / DAVOS

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that his government has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth 30 lakh crore rupees at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos. Mr Fadnavis said that 40 lakh job opportunities are likely to be created.

Fadnvis clarified that 83 percent of these agreements involve Foreign Direct Investment, while 16 percent are in foreign technology partnerships. He added that a total of 18 countries will be investing in Maharashtra.

While stating that 75 percent of the investment pledged at last year’s WEF has fructified on ground, He said this year’s investment will lead to the growth of Third Mumbai, the Raigad-PEN Growth Centre and emerging hubs like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri.