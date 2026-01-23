Indian Air Force to lead Republic Day parade among defence forces

Last Updated on January 23, 2026 12:36 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Indian Air Force (IAF) will be leading this year’s Republic Day parade among the defence forces. Briefing the media in New Delhi, Air Commodore of the Directorate of Ceremonies, Imran Zaidi, said that the IAF homage ceremony will be led by Squadron Leader Hemant Singh Kanyar in this year’s Republic Day parade.

He said the marching contingent will comprise four officers along with 144 air warriors. He added that a 75-member air force band performance will also be held, including 66 Agniveers with nine women Agniveers performing for the first time. Air Commandore Zaidi further said that 121 musicians from the Air Force will participate in the beating retreat ceremony on the 29th of this month.

Talking about the veterans tableau, Group Captain Dharmendra Singh informed that a two- tier tableau will display this year’s theme of Sangram se Rashtranirman tak of the Indian defence forces. He said the tableaux will showcase the selfless service of the forces in nation-building and security.

Meanwhile, Wing Commander Rajesh Deshwal highlighted the flypast, which will include the formations from the success of Operation Sindoor with seven fighters.

Speaking about the music band, Director of Music of the Air Force, L S Rupachandra, said that this year’s band performance is dedicated to 150 years of Vande Mataram and women empowerment, blending pride with enthusiasm.