India seen as trusted value chain partner focused on inclusive growth, says Ashwini Vaishnaw at WEF

AMN / DAVOS

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that India is seen as a trusted value chain partner and as a country that is focused on inclusive growth. In an interview with a private media channel on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Vaishnaw informed that India is working on all five layers of Artificial Intelligence, including AI architecture, application, model, chip, infra and energy.

Replying to a question on the AI Impact Summit, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month, the Minister said that AI has great capabilities, but there are certain harms as well. He emphasised that there should be right guardrails so that these harms can be controlled.

Speaking on the country’s semiconductor ecosystem, Mr Vaishnaw noted that out of ten semiconductor and chip manufacturing plants approved by the government, four plants have already begun pilot production in recent months. He added that one of these is going to start commercial production in the last week of February.

The Minister also asserted that the bullet train project is progressing very well, and the construction for the first section will be ready by December this year. The Minister added that the first section, which will run from Surat to Bilimora, will be opened in August next year.