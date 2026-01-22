Last Updated on January 22, 2026 11:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Dr. Krishna Chaitanya

The primary purpose of your legs is to keep you upright and mobile. Yet, legs can also act as an indicator of your overall health. Many health conditions can first manifest as subtle signs on the legs. ‘Listen to your legs’ because peripheral signs may appear long before a major health event such as heart failure, peripheral artery disease (PAD), or complications of diabetes.

Here are 5 signs your legs can warn you about hidden diseases:

Leg Swelling

When blood or lymph flow is disrupted, the body develops edema. It causes fluid accumulation in the body’s tissues, leading to swelling. This condition indicates heart failure, which causes the heart to pump poorly, leading to fluid accumulation in the legs because of gravity. Besides heart failure, it could also point to more problems, such as a blood clot in the leg, kidney disease or kidney failure, liver disease (cirrhosis).

Consult a doctor if swelling is progressive, painful, or causes breathlessness.

Cold Feet

Cold feet indicate poor body circulation because blood flow fails to reach your feet properly. Peripheral artery disease (PAD), which causes plaque to form in leg arteries, is a main reason for this. It affects more than 10 million people over 40 years old by blocking oxygen supply to their feet, while increasing their chances of getting heart attacks or strokes.

Cold weather worsens the condition by narrowing vessels further, slowing blood and causing cramps or slow-healing wounds. These conditions are more likely to develop when someone has Hypertension, diabetes, and a smoking problem. This requires immediate medical attention because PAD will result in amputation if untreated. Basic ankle examinations can identify the condition in its initial stages.

Leg cramps

Nocturnal leg cramps occur as sudden attacks affecting the calf or foot area, producing brief to ten-minute episodes of severe discomfort lasting up to ten minutes. This can lead to vascular problems, which are a proven cause of heart disease, poor health, arthritis, and high blood pressure. Research indicates that this condition is due to underlying varicose veins.

However, electrolyte imbalances and certain medications or dehydration can also cause this condition. When cramps frequently interrupt sleep and cause muscle weakness, medical tests for vein and nerve problems may become necessary

Skin discolouration or slow-healing wounds

Venous stasis dermatitis causes the skin on the lower legs to turn reddish-brown to purple or dark. This happens when a person has chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Blood accumulates in defective veins, and then it leaks into skin tissue, leaving behind hemosiderin deposits that change the colour of the skin. People with diabetes may experience serious infections from even small cuts. Any sore that doesn’t heal within 7 to 10 days should be examined, especially in older adults.

Numbness or tingling

The presence of pins-and-needles sensations in the legs indicates diabetic neuropathy. It occurs when long-term high blood sugar damages nerves. Diabetes is one of the most common conditions causing this, and it functions as a predictive tool for cardiovascular disease (CVD), because numbness indicates an elevated heart disease risk, regardless of the pain.

Early recognition is critical because neuropathy not only causes discomfort but also leads to unnoticed injuries and ulcers, one of the leading causes of amputations.

Sudden redness or a blood clot

This could be a sign of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a blood clot that needs to be treated right away. If left untreated, a clot may spread to the lungs and become potentially fatal. Long-term immobility, surgery, and long-distance travel all increase risk.

Conclusion

When our bodies have problems, they send early signals even before they are noticeable, and the legs are no exception. Swelling, pain, numbness, or changes in skin colour should not be ignored. Signs like swelling, pain, numbness, or skin colour changes may give a hint to conditions like heart problems, poor circulation, or diabetes. Medical attention at the right time can aid in diagnosing the condition, getting better treatment results, and avoiding complications. Pay attention to your diet first. Include meals high in nutrients to support your intestines and hormones, strengthen your muscles, and increase circulation. Your legs carry you everywhere; show them some love.

Dr. Krishna Chaitanya is ,Lead Consultant – Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore