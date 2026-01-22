Final Trade Jan 22: Markets Rebound on Global Relief, Most Sectors End Higher

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 7:35 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Share Market| After three days of slump, domestic Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on Thursday, snapping a short losing streak as investor sentiment improved on positive global cues and easing geopolitical concerns. Markets tracked a rebound in global equities after US President Donald Trump softened his stance on imposing tariffs on European countries and ruled out the use of force in the Greenland issue, boosting risk appetite across markets.

The BSE Sensex rose 397.74 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 82,307.37, while the Nifty 50 gained 132.40 points, or 0.53 per cent, to close at 25,289.90. The Nifty ended just short of the 25,300 mark. Broader markets outperformed, with the mid-cap index rising about 1.3 per cent and small-cap stocks gaining nearly 0.8 per cent. As many as 15 of the 16 major sectoral indices ended in the green.

Markets opened on a strong note, with the Nifty touching an intraday high of 25,435, supported by optimism around a potential India–US trade agreement and short-covering by investors. However, gains moderated in the latter half of the session amid cautious sentiment linked to foreign fund outflows and mixed corporate earnings.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said the rebound was driven by relief over US tariff-related remarks at the Davos meeting, though concerns over rupee weakness and sustained foreign institutional investor selling continued to weigh on sentiment. He added that investors are looking for stronger cues from domestic demand and upcoming quarterly earnings.

On the technical front, Rupak De of LKP Securities said the Nifty faced resistance near the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level and remains volatile. He noted resistance in the 25,480–25,500 range, while support is seen around 25,125, with India VIX remaining elevated.

Despite Thursday’s recovery, benchmark indices are still down about 3.3 per cent so far in January due to persistent foreign outflows and uneven earnings performance.

Sector-Wise Performance

Textiles & Export-Oriented Stocks:

Textile exporters such as Trident, Vardhman Textiles and Gokaldas Exports rallied, buoyed by optimism over possible trade deals with the US and the European Union. Shrimp exporters Apex Frozen Foods, Coastal Corporation and Avanti Feeds also posted sharp gains.

Pharmaceuticals:

The pharma sector saw strong buying interest, led by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which surged over 5 per cent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profits.

FMCG & Consumption:

Select consumption and FMCG stocks edged higher, supported by expectations of stable domestic demand, though gains remained moderate.

Technology & IT:

IT stocks moved up in line with global peers, benefiting from improved risk sentiment and a softer stance on global trade tensions.

Capital Goods & Infrastructure:

Infrastructure and capital goods stocks advanced, reflecting expectations of sustained government spending.

Consumer Internet & New-Age Stocks:

Zomato parent Eternal slipped nearly 3 per cent, as intensifying competition in the quick-commerce space outweighed optimism over strong third-quarter earnings.

Banking & Financials:

Banking and financial stocks ended marginally higher, though gains were capped by continued foreign institutional investor selling.

Overall, markets remain cautious, with global data cues and earnings expected to guide near-term direction.

