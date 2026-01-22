J&K: 10 soldiers killed, 11 injured as Army truck plunges into gorge

army patrolling File photo

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 7:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DSK

Ten soldiers lost their lives, and 11 others were injured in a road accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir today. An Army truck skidded off the road at the nine thousand-foot-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road and plunged into a deep gorge.

A joint rescue operation by the Army and the police was immediately launched. Four soldiers were found dead on the spot, and six soldiers succumbed to injuries later. One of the injured soldier is under observation in Bhaderwah sub-district hospital while 10 soldiers were airlifted to Udhampur command hospital for specialised treatment while one soldier is under observation in Bhaderwah Sub-district hospital.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the accident. In a social media post, Mr. Sinha said he was deeply saddened by the loss of the lives of 10 brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. He said, the country will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of brave soldiers. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.



