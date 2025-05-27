IMD forecasts heavy rainfall over west coast of India along Kerala, Karnataka & Maharashtra 

Heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of Maharashtra today following the onset of the southwest monsoon. Mumbai has been experiencing dense cloud cover and intermittent showers since morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs today, with the possibility of thunderstorms or lightning accompanied by gusty winds at isolated locations.

A 26-year-old man was killed, and two others were injured yesterday in Vikhroli after a tree fell on them.

In Latur district, two people lost their lives, and six others were grievously injured after lightning struck them yesterday evening.

Ratnagiri has been witnessing continuous rainfall for the past week, with Mandangad registering the highest rainfall of 157 mm in the last 24 hours ending today.

One person was killed by lightning in Lanja, while three people were injured due to a wall collapse in Ratnagiri. Additionally, three more individuals were injured in Guhagar after a tree fell on them.

Heavy rain impacted Dharashiv district yesterday. Ahilyanagar also experienced heavy rainfall last night, leading to the death of a woman due to a wall collapse.

In Parbhani, papaya and mango orchards suffered losses due to the heavy rainfall. Numerous incidents of tree falls were recorded in the district, affecting the daily lives of residents.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra for today, warning of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

An orange alert has been issued for these areas for tomorrow, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall.

The Met department has downgraded the alert from red to yellow in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as the intensity of the downpour subsides. Uttara Kannada district administration has released the data on rain led losses.

Due to the torrential rain, one person died, five animals lost life, four houses were completely damaged and 132 houses were partially damaged. In Dakshina Kannada district anganwadi kendras, schools will remain closed due to heavy downpour till tomorrow.

Due to the onslaught of rainfall since April 1st, 235 houses were damaged in the district. It is also estimated that horticulture crop loss is over two hectares. There was also a loss of 2366 electric poles and 35 power transmitters.

In Kodagu, Cauvery and Lakshmantheertha rivers are at spate as rain continues to batter the district. It recorded 77 mm rof ainfall in 24 hours. Harangi reservoir is almost full.

A 64 year old coffee planter in Maldare village of Vijarpet died when a tree branch fell on him. Landslides are reported in Bagamandala and Karike.

There are also power cuts reported from various villages. Due to heavy downpour in Kodagu, the KRS dam in Mandya district received 19,129 Cusecs water with everyday inflow exceeding 2000 Cusecs.

The dam can hold 124.80 feet of water and as on date, the water level stands at 92 feet. Due to incessant rainfall in Maharashtra, the Krishna river downstream is rising steadily.

A warning is issued to the villagers living near the river banks. Several bridges over Panchganga river in Belagavi have submerged causing disruption in the movement of traffic in the border district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the west coast of India along Kerala, Karnataka, and coastal areas of Maharashtra.

Talking exclusively to Akashvani News, IMD senior scientist Dr. R. K. Jenamani has said that heavy rainfall has reduced in Mumbai as of now, but light to moderate rainfall will continue in the region.

He added that the department has issued a red alert for Kerala and Karnataka and an orange alert heavy rainfall warning for northeastern India.