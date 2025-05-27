Dozens injured as plows through pedestrians at Liverpool victory parade

WEB DESK

In the United Kingdom, at least 47 people were injured when a car drove into a crowd of Liverpool Football Club fans during a victory parade. The crash happened about 10 minutes after the team’s bus went past.

Police have arrested a 53-year-old man from Liverpool. They said the crash is not linked to terrorism and they are not looking for anyone else.

Out of the 47 people hurt, 27 were taken to the hospital and 20 were treated at the scene. Firefighters rescued four people, including a child, who were trapped under the car.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed solidarity with the people of Liverpool, stating that the entire nation stands with the city.