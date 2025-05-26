CRPF ASI arrested for spying for Pakistan

Inder Vasishtha

The NIA has arrested CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Moti Ram Jat for spying for Pakistan. The CRPF has dismissed the ASI from the job.

According to the NIA, Pakistan CRPF ASI Moti Ram Jat has been arrested on charges of sharing sensitive information related to India’s security with intelligence officials.

ASI Moti Ram Jat was actively involved in espionage activity since the year 2023. He was sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan intelligence officers. The NIA has found in its investigation that he was receiving money from Pakistani intelligence officers through various means.

The NIA arrested Moti Ram from Delhi. He was sent to NIA custody till June 6 by the special court of Patiala House Court.

According to CRPF, during the continuous monitoring of social media activity of CRPF personnel in coordination with central agencies, a case of violation of established norms and protocols by ASI Moti Ram Jat came to light.

After preliminary assessment, the case was considered serious and was referred to NIA for further investigation. ASI Moti Ram Jat was dismissed from service with effect from May 21, 2025 under relevant provisions of the Constitution.