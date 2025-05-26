Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

CRPF ASI arrested for spying for Pakistan

May 26, 2025

Inder Vasishtha

The NIA has arrested CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Moti Ram Jat for spying for Pakistan. The CRPF has dismissed the ASI from the job.

According to the NIA, Pakistan CRPF ASI Moti Ram Jat has been arrested on charges of sharing sensitive information related to India’s security with intelligence officials.

ASI Moti Ram Jat was actively involved in espionage activity since the year 2023. He was sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan intelligence officers. The NIA has found in its investigation that he was receiving money from Pakistani intelligence officers through various means.

The NIA arrested Moti Ram from Delhi. He was sent to NIA custody till June 6 by the special court of Patiala House Court.

According to CRPF, during the continuous monitoring of social media activity of CRPF personnel in coordination with central agencies, a case of violation of established norms and protocols by ASI Moti Ram Jat came to light.

After preliminary assessment, the case was considered serious and was referred to NIA for further investigation. ASI Moti Ram Jat was dismissed from service with effect from May 21, 2025 under relevant provisions of the Constitution.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!