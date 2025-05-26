India now has new approach in combating cross-border terrorism: Shashi Tharoor

Anyone involved will not go unpunished: All-party delegations leaders

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that India now has a new approach in combating cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, and anyone involved in such crimes will not go unpunished. He said no one sitting in Pakistan is going to be allowed to believe that they can just walk across the border and kill our citizens with impunity.

There will be a price to pay, and that price has been going up systematically, Mr Tharoor said. He made the remarks at a community event in New York, US. The interaction was hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York with a select group of prominent members of the Indian-American community and individuals from leading media and think tanks. Mr Tharoor and other members of the delegation visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York in a spirit of solidarity.

Dr Tharoor led a delegation that also met the Vice-President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo. After the meeting, Mr. Tharoor said that the Vice President has shown a tremendous amount of understanding for India’s position on the current events with Pakistan. He highlighted that the delegation had a much broader-ranging conversation about Guyana’s development and the role of India to be role of this narrative.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the efforts put in by the all-party delegations. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, India stands together in declaring zero tolerance for terrorism.

In Bahrain, an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda briefed Bahrain’s Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa about the challenge of cross-border terrorism facing India and New Delhi’s firm resolve to combat it.

In South Korea, an all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha shared with the members of the Indian diaspora the insights on the military campaign Operation Sindoor. The delegation reiterated the Modi government’s stand against terrorism and said that dialogue with Pakistan cannot co-exist with terror. The team also held interactions with eminent Korean dignitaries, including former Foreign Minister Dr. Yoon Young-kwan.

The multi-party delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule met with Dr. Hamda Al Sulaiti, Deputy Speaker of the Qatar Shura Council and other Qatari MPs in Doha, taking India’s strong message against terrorism to the world.

Meanwhile, the all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi reached Slovenia for “Taking Bharat’s message to the world.”

In his Mann ki Baat programme yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission, but the face of a changing India that reflects the country’s resolve, courage, and growing strength on the global stage. Mr Modi praised the valour displayed by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor and lauded the precision and accuracy with which they destroyed the terrorist hideouts across the border