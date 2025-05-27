New Bill Aims to Replace Colonial-Era Land Registration Law with Digital-First Framework

R. Suryamurthy

India is on the cusp of a major overhaul in its land and document registration system. The Department of Land Resources, operating under the Ministry of Rural Development, today announced the release of the draft “The Registration Bill 2025,” an ambitious proposal aiming to modernise, digitise, and simplify the country’s century-old registration processes. The public has been given a 30-day window, until June 25, 2025, to provide feedback on the transformative legislation.

This new Bill is set to replace the antiquated Registration Act of 1908, a pre-Independence law that, despite its long service, is increasingly out of step with the demands of a digitally advancing nation. The 1908 Act has been the foundational legal framework for registering documents related to immovable property and other transactions, with registered documents playing a crucial role in financial, administrative, and legal decision-making.

“It is essential that the process of registration is robust, reliable, and capable of adapting to evolving societal and technological developments,” stated a spokesperson from the Ministry of Rural Development. The increasing reliance on registered documents for due diligence, service delivery, and legal adjudication, coupled with the rapid growth of digital technologies, has underscored the urgent need for a forward-looking registration framework.

While several states and union territories have already taken individual initiatives to introduce online document submission and digital identity verification under the existing Act, the 2025 Bill seeks to provide a unified, enabling legislative framework. This framework aims to foster secure, efficient, and citizen-centric registration practices uniformly across the country, while also clearly delineating the roles and responsibilities of registering officers.

The “Registration Bill 2025” is designed with several key innovations:

Embracing Online Registration: The Bill introduces provisions that facilitate comprehensive online registration, including the electronic submission and acceptance of documents, the issuance of digital registration certificates, and the digital maintenance of records. It supports Aadhaar-based authentication (with consent) and offers alternative verification methods. Furthermore, it enables electronic integration with other crucial record-keeping systems for enhanced data flow and integrity.

Broadened Scope of Compulsory Registration: Recognising contemporary property and transaction trends, the Bill expands the list of documents that require mandatory registration. This includes agreements to sell, powers-of-attorney, sale certificates issued by competent authorities, equitable mortgage arrangements, and specific instruments stemming from court orders.

Enhanced Legal and Procedural Integrity: To bolster the reliability of registered documents in legal and commercial contexts, the Bill lays out clear and objective grounds for a registering officer to refuse registration. It also provides a framework for appropriate governments to issue rules regarding the cancellation of registration, ensuring adherence to natural justice principles.

Modernised Institutional Structure: The Bill proposes a more agile and responsive organisational structure for the registration establishment, including the introduction of Additional and Assistant Inspectors General of Registration. It also streamlines the appointment process for Registrars and grants rule-making authority to the appropriate government, ensuring local governance alignment.

Citizen-Focused Accessibility: Prioritising ease of use, especially for individual citizens and small businesses, the Bill promotes plain language drafting, digital enablement, and transparent procedures, aiming for simplification without compromising legal certainty or procedural safeguards.

The draft of “The Registration Bill 2025” is now available for public review on the Department of Land Resources website at https://dolr.gov.in. Citizens are encouraged to submit their suggestions, comments, or views using the prescribed proforma to the email address [email protected]. All feedback, in either MS Word or machine-readable PDF format, must be received by the deadline of June 25, 2025