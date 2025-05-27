President Murmu confers Padma Awards to eminent personalities at second Civil Investiture Ceremony

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu today conferred Padma Awards to 69 eminent personalities for the year 2025 at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Of them, three were conferred with Padma Vibhushan, 9 with Padma Bhushan and 57 personalities were conferred with Padma Shri.



Former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh khehar and Kumudni Rajnikant Lakhia have been honoured with Padma Vibhushan for their contribution in the field of Public affairs and Arts while renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha was honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.Those who who have given Padma Bhushan include Jatin goswami, Kailash Nath Dixit, Sadhvi Ritambhara while renowned economist Bibek Debroy was conferred with this prestigious award Posthumously.

Among those who were conferred Padma Shri include Manda Krishna Madiga, Dr. Neerja Bhatla, Sant Ram Deswal, Syed Ainul Hasan, Prashant Prakash and Nagendra Nath Roy, while, Hugh Gantzer and posthumous Colleen Gantzer were honoured with Padma Shri jointly.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. On the occasion, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Dr S Jaishankar and Pralhad Joshi and other dignitaries were present.

Former Chief Justice of India, Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar, who has been conferred with Padma Vibhushan, said that it is a great honour for him.



Padma Shri Awardee, Ajay Bhatt, who has been conferred for his great contribution in the field of Science and Engineering, said that he received the award for his work on USB technology.

Dr Neerja Bhatla who has been honoured with Padma Shri said that she received the award for her research work in preventing cervix cancer.



Another Padma Shri awardee Sant Ram Deswal who has been honoured for his contribution in the field of literature and education expressed his gratitude to the government for recognising unsung heroes for the country.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu had conferred Padma Awards to 71 eminent personalities for the year 2025 at the first Civil Investiture Ceremony held last month.