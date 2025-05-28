Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

All-party Delegation: India’s zero tolerance message on terrorism echoes worldwide

May 28, 2025
New Delhi’s message of zero tolerance against terrorism is echoing worldwide with India’s multi-party delegations holding back-to-back interactions with world leaders, Parliamentarians, think tanks, media and civil society in different countries to further unmask Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism.

In Panama, the all-party Indian delegation headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor held a meeting with the Panama Assembly President, Dana Castaneda. During his meeting, Mr. Tharoor said that India had no interest in starting a war, but felt that a terrorist act must not go unpunished. He added that India attacked the known headquarters of terrorist bases after Pakistan failed to take action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam Terror Attack. Mr. Tharoor said that the delegation comes from different political backgrounds and different parts of India, but is united in national purpose.

He appealed to Panama to help India in its fight against terrorism and put pressure on the perpetrators to identify and prosecute the criminals. Talking about the role of Pakistan, Mr. Tharoor highlighted that Islamabad has repeatedly chosen to attack India because it wants territory that is a sovereign part of the borders of India.

In South Africa, the all-party delegation led by NCP (SCP) Supriya Sule advocated India’s zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism. The delegation shared that Operation Sindoor, conducted by Indian in response, was calibrated, targeted and proportionate, demonstrating India’s commitment to countering terrorism without escalating tensions. They emphasised the need to stop differentiating the terrorists and their backers, dismantling the cross-border terrorism infrastructure, developed and used against India for several decades. The delegation also interacted with the Indian community in South Africa and stressed India’s national consensus and collective resolve against terrorism in all its forms. The delegation will visit Cape Town today for meetings in the South African Parliament and with Ministers of the South African Government. AIR

