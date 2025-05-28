Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

May 28, 2025
J&K CM announces memorial for 26 victims of Pahalgam terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced to establishment of a memorial in memory of the 26 victims of the April 22 tragic terror attack at Baisaran near Pahalgam in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Following the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet meeting held at Pahalgam yesterday, the J&K Public Works Department was directed to start the work on the memorial. The Chief Minister added that suggestions would be sought to ensure that the memorial is not only magnificent but also dignified and respectful.

Addressing a gathering of travel and tour operators from across the country yesterday, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of reviving tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. While acknowledging security challenges, Omar Abdullah stressed the need for strict measures. On the reopening of tourist destinations post-Baisaran incident, he urged for transparency and openness in communicating with tourists.

