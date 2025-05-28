Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi will soon declare Shashi Throor as “super spokesperson of BJP”: Congress

May 28, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid the ongoing diplomatic outreach led by all-party delegations, Congress leader Udit Raj today attacked party colleague and MP Shashi Tharoor, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon declare him the “super spokesperson of BJP.”

Accusing Tharoor of being “dishonest” with his own party, Raj accused the Thiruvananthapuram MP of “denigrating the golden history of Congress” by saying that the first time India breached the Line of Control to attack a terror base in Pakistan was during the Uri surgical strikes.

Posting on X, Raj said, “I could prevail upon PM Modi to declare you as super spokesperson of BJP , even declaring as foreign minister before landing in India . How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by saying that before PM Modi , India never crossed LOC and International border.”

“In 1965 Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points, which completely surprised the Pakistanis in the Lahore sector. In 1971 , India tore Pakistan in two pieces and during UPA Govt several surgical strikes were unleashed but drum beating was not done to encash politically. How could you be so dishonest to the party which gave you so much?” the Congress leader wrote.

