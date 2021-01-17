World largest COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country; Over 1.91 lakh people inoculated on day one
IFFI: Veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award

Image

AMN / GOA

51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has announced Indian Personality of the Year Award for veteran actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee. The Award was announced at the opening ceremony of the festival by Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar in Goa yesterday.

The award will be conferred on him when National Film Awards are presented in March this year. Apart from acting and direction, Biswajit Chatterjee has also been a producer and singer of Bengali and Hindi cinema. Biswajit Chatterjee is known for his roles of Kumar Vijay Singh in Bees Saal Baad, Raja Amit Kumar Singh in Kohra, Ashok in April Fool, Ramesh Kumar in Mere Sanam, Jeevan in Night In London, Shekhar in Do Kaliyaan and Vicky in Kismat. He was usually paired with notable actresses such as Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Mala Sinha and Rajshree. Some of his Bengali films include Chowringhee, Srimaan Prithviraj, Jai Baba Taraknath and Amar Geeti.

