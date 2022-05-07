FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 May 2022 02:30:28      انڈین آواز

ICMR questions WHO’s inflated covid mortality estimates for India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava has questioned WHO’s excess covid mortality estimates for India.

Talking to the media, Dr. Bhargava said, when COVID deaths were occurring, no one had the definition of deaths and even WHO did not have one.

He said, defined that ICMR analyzed all the data and came to the conclusion that 95 percent of the deaths that occurred after testing positive for COVID-19 were occurring in the first 4 weeks. So, a cut-off of 30 days was laid for the definition of death.

The ICMR DG said, if one gets positive today and dies after two weeks, that can be labeled as COVID death, but if someone dies after two months or six months – can it be called COVID death?

Dr. Bhargava said, we have such large amounts of data. The data of more than 97 to 98 percent of 1.3 billion who have been vaccinated with the first dose and nearly 190 crores vaccine doses have been used. So, all that is systematically collected. Once we have this systematic data, we do not need to rely on modeling, extrapolations and taking press reports and utilizing them for putting into a modeling exercise.

The Centre has strongly objected to the use of mathematical models by WHO for projecting excess mortality estimates concerning coronavirus and has said that authentic data is available. Referring to the excess mortality estimates of WHO, the Health Ministry said in a statement that the validity and robustness of the models used and methodology of data collection are highly questionable.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Kerala: Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil presents Rs. 1 crore to Santosh Trophy-winning team 

The Santosh Trophy-winning team came together with former Kerala captains and players in a unique event organi ...

Khelo India University Games come to close with a glittering ceremony

Bengaluru A glittering closing ceremony drew curtains on yet another memorable edition of the Khelo India U ...

12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 begins in Goa

AMN The 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 has begun in Goa on Wednesday. A total ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart