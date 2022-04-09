ICCR launches India Alumni Portal for foreign students

AMN

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, ICCR, on Saturday launched an India Alumni Portal in New Delhi. It is a platform to connect with foreign students around the world who have studied in India. Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi launched the portal in the presence of ICCR president Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

It is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to build an India alumni network to engage them and keep them connected and updated on a dynamic India so they can be the bridges of friendship.