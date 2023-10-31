ICC World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

After several losses in the ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan today beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chasing just 205 runs to win, Pakistan reached their target with 105 balls to spare and seven wickets intact.

Earlier, opting to bat after winning the toss, Bangladesh were bowled out for 204 in 45.1 overs.

After this defeat, Bangladesh is knocked out of World Cup semifinal race.

Fakhar Zaman made his comeback after five matches and made sure that he made the most of it as the left-handed batter scored 81 runs off 74 deliveries with three fours and seven sixes — with one of them being a 99-metre maximum.

Abdullah Shafique also scored 68 runs as he combined forces with Zaman to build a 128-run opening partnership that put the Green Shirts in a dominating position.

However, in a convincing victory, skipper Babar Azam failed to stand till the end and finish the game for Pakistan as he got out for nine runs, getting caught by Mahmudullah at long on while trying to hit a six.

Mohammad Rizwan (26*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (17*) finished the game for the Green Shirts, who remained alive in their race to the semi-final of the World Cup.

Batting first, Bangladesh met with Shaheen Afridi’s first-over magic as Tanzid Hasan was removed for a duck in the first over by the left-handed pacer.

Problems continued for the Tigers as Najmul Hossain Shanto (4) and the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim (5) were removed by Afridi and Haris Rauf respectively in the next five overs, leaving Bangladesh at 23-3 in 6 overs.

However, Littos Das and Mahmudullah formed a 79-run partnership, helping their side to post crucial runs against the deadly pace attack of Pakistan.

However, Das lost his wicket to Iftikhar Ahmed as he was getting closer to his fifty. Mahmudullah followed his counterpart soon enough as he was bowled out by Afridi for 56 runs.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan contributed 43 runs while Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 25 but their efforts at the lower order were not enough to take their side to a completive total as the entire Bangladeshi team were all out for just 204 runs.

Shaheen and Wasim Jr were the pick of the bowlers for the Babar-led unit as both pacers bagged three wickets each.

Pakistan will now play New Zealand in another must-win match on November 4 in Bengaluru. The Green Shirts would have to win the match at all costs if they want to keep their hopes of playing the event’s semi-final alive.

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Afridi Tuesday added another feather to his cap when he became the quickest fast-bowler to complete 100 wickets in one-day internationals (ODI) during the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.

Tanzid Hasan became Shaheen’s 100th victim when he was trapped LBW on the fifth delivery of the first over of Bangladesh’s innings.

The left-handed bowler achieved the feat in 51 matches, overtaking Australia’s Mitchell Starc who bagged this many wickets in 52 outings.