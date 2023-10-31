इंडियन आवाज़     31 Oct 2023 01:56:44      انڈین آواز

Impressive Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to strengthen semi-final hopes

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

A topsy-turvy match swung decisively in Afghanistan’s favour after Sri Lanka had threatened to expose a vulnerable lower-middle order.

Afghanistan recovered superbly through the powerplay to set a strong platform in search of 242 to win after key opener Gurbaz was cleaned up for a duck in the first over by Dilshan Madushanka.

Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah put on a steady partnership through the remainder of the powerplay and beyond to settle the nerves, but Sri Lanka bounced back when Madushanka returned to prise out Zadran for a classy 39, leaving Afghanistan 74/2 and with the game in the balance.

Momentum swung back towards Afghanistan with a sizeable third-wicket partnership, with Rahmat Shah hitting an excellent half-century.

But, just as it looked like it could be a comfortable chase. Kasun Rajitha prised out the number three for a 74-ball 62.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai held the key to the chase, with the scoring rate and required rate almost neck and neck, with the game set to go down to the wire.

And the pair delivered in style, both scoring excellent half-centuries in a partnership that looked increasingly dominant as it progressed.

And a dropped chance handed Afghanistan the winning runs as they wrapped up victory with a significant net run rate boost to further strengthen their semi-final credentials.

