इंडियन आवाज़     31 Oct 2023 11:20:42      انڈین آواز

Priyanka Goswami of UP set new record in Women’s 20 km Race Walk at National Games in Goa

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Sportsmanship and camaraderie are on full display at the 37th National Games in Goa. Tejas Ashok Shirse of Maharashtra achieved an incredible feat, setting a new National Games record in Men’s 110M hurdles by finishing it in 13.80 seconds yesterday. Priyanka Goswami of Uttar Pradesh has also set a new National Games record in the women’s 20km Race Walk with an impressive time of 1 hour 36 minutes 35 seconds.

Gold medal of Women’s 3M Springboard bagged by Palak Sharma of Madhya Pradesh and that of Men’s won by H London Singh of Services. The gold medal in women’s modern pentathlon was won by Adhya Singh of Madhya Pradesh and the Gold medal in men’s modern pentathlon was won by Mayank Chaphekar of Maharashtra.

In men’s Hockey, Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal dominated the game, while in women’s hockey, Haryana and Jharkhand showed dominance over their opponents. Maharashtra is leading the medal table in the National Games 2023 with 114 medals including 47 gold. Haryana was on second spot with 50 medals, while defending champion Services Sports Control Board is placed in third place with 33 medals. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart