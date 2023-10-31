Priyanka Goswami of UP set new record in Women’s 20 km Race Walk at National Games in Goa

Sportsmanship and camaraderie are on full display at the 37th National Games in Goa. Tejas Ashok Shirse of Maharashtra achieved an incredible feat, setting a new National Games record in Men’s 110M hurdles by finishing it in 13.80 seconds yesterday. Priyanka Goswami of Uttar Pradesh has also set a new National Games record in the women’s 20km Race Walk with an impressive time of 1 hour 36 minutes 35 seconds.

Gold medal of Women’s 3M Springboard bagged by Palak Sharma of Madhya Pradesh and that of Men’s won by H London Singh of Services. The gold medal in women’s modern pentathlon was won by Adhya Singh of Madhya Pradesh and the Gold medal in men’s modern pentathlon was won by Mayank Chaphekar of Maharashtra.

In men’s Hockey, Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal dominated the game, while in women’s hockey, Haryana and Jharkhand showed dominance over their opponents. Maharashtra is leading the medal table in the National Games 2023 with 114 medals including 47 gold. Haryana was on second spot with 50 medals, while defending champion Services Sports Control Board is placed in third place with 33 medals.