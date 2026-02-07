ICC T-20 World Cup takes off with first match between Pakistan & Netherlands

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 10:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has begun today. The opening match between Pakistan and the Netherlands is underway at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

The second match will be played between the West Indies and Scotland at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 3 PM. While, Defending champions India will begin their campaign later today at 7:00 PM, facing the United States at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The month-long tournament will run until March 8, featuring 20 international teams competing across 55 matches at venues spread across both countries.