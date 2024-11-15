I&B Secretary urges media professionals to join World Audio Visual Summit Next February

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju has appealed to the professionals and experts of the gaming, animation and entertainment industry to take part in the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit to be held from 5th to 9th February next year in Delhi. He said the prestigious event, being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is the first of its kind at global level. Speaking at the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) in Hyderabad, the Secretary said the high profile event is the world’s biggest convergence event for the entire media and entertainment industry. The secretary said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the plenary session and a number of ministers will also participate. He said, the event will showcase Indian talent to the world and bring global investors to the country. Mr Jaju said India looks at the gaming industry not only as a sunrise industry but also as a booming industry.

