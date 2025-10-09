The Indian Awaaz

IAF Celebrates 93rd Anniversary with Aerial Display at Hindan Airbase

Oct 8, 2025

AMN

The 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was commemorated at Air Force Station Hindan in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad today. This Air Force Day celebration included a spectacular aerial display by the Heritage Flight.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh  highlighted the Indian Air Force’s extraordinary journey from a humble beginning to becoming the fourth largest Air Force in the world. He stated that the Indian Air Force’s performance in Operation Sindoor is a testament to its prowess, with bold and precise attacks restoring the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness.

Mr Singh also emphasised  the IAF’s commitment to innovation and adaptability, citing its approach to training and planning based on the principle of train like we fight.

