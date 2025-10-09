UP: Several injured in Kanpur Scooty blasts

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 11:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

At least nine people were injured some of them seriously when a powerful explosion rocked Mishri Bazaar near Meston Road in Kanpur late Wednesday evening. The injured have been admitted to Ursula Hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical. Police say the explosion occurred in two scooters parked on the roadside. An investigation is underway.

The Police, bomb disposal squads, and forensic teams rushed to the site immediately after the incident. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion and taking measures to ensure public safety in the area, as per officials.

Kanpur Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar said that a blast took place in two scooters at around 7:15 pm. “A total of 6 people are injured, including one woman. All are undergoing treatment and are out of danger… Our forensic team is present at the scene, and we are investigating what could be the cause of this… We have traced the scooter, and inquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later,” he added.

Blast may have been caused by bomb: Kanpur Commissioner

According to India TV, Kanpur Commissioner Raghubir Lal said that the explosion could have been triggered by a sutli bomb, though officials are examining all possible angles and have not ruled out any cause yet. Eight people were injured in the blast, six of whom were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The area where the explosion occurred is known for storing firecrackers. Two scooters were involved in the blast, one was completely destroyed, while the owner of the second scooter is being questioned and was not injured. Authorities have stated that two of the injured have already been discharged from the hospital and urged residents not to panic.

Incident occurred at Muslim-dominated locality

The incident took place in a Muslim-dominated locality near the Kotwali Khilona Market (toys market), where fireworks are frequently manufactured. The bomb disposal squad recovered illegal firecrackers from the site as part of its investigation. Of the six injured undergoing treatment, three have been shifted to PGI Lucknow for specialised care. Investigators are exploring all possible angles, including a suspected explosive, a scooter battery malfunction, or other technical reasons. Officials confirmed that every aspect is being closely examined to determine the exact cause.

photo social media