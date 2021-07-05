Human Rights activists, Father Stan Swamy died ahead of bail hearing

Swamy suffered from a cardiac arrest after which he was put on a ventilator. Subsequent to that, he never gained consciousness. At 1:24 pm on Monday, he was declared dead.





AGENCIES / WEB DESK

Human Rights activists and priest Father Stan Swamy passed away today at 1.30 pm in Mumbai during treatment. The 84-year-old activist’s bail hearing was scheduled at 2 pm at Bombay High Court, but he passed away just ahead of it. Stan Swamy, was an accused in the Elgar Parishad case.

Stan, a priest of the Jesuit community who used to work among tribals, especially in Jharkhand, was arrested in the Elgar Parishad case in October 2020. Since then, like most other 15 accused in the case, his trial had also not begun. He was in Taloja jail, where his health started deteriorating, he got infected with the Covid-19 virus and after much hue and cry from civil society and others, he was shifted to Family Hospital on May 28.

On July 3, his condition worsened and he was put on a ventilator.

Yesterday Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, which has been raising the bail issue of the activist, issued a statement and had demanded Stan’s immediate bail and better medical treatment.

After the Stan death, the Mahasabha termed it ‘murder by the state’. “We hold the NIA and the central government wholly responsible and strongly condemn their role in Stan’s death, which is again exposes the fascist face of the BJP government at the center,” read a statement.

When the veteran activist was arrested by the National Investigative Agency (NIA), Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren had also expressed concern and demanded his release.

After the news of Stan’s demise, Hemant Soren tweeted, “Shocked to learn about the demise of Father Stan Swamy. He dedicated his life working for tribal rights. I had strongly opposed his arrest & incarceration. The Union Govt should be answerable for absolute apathy & non provision of timely medical services, leading to his death (sic).”

Reacting to the news of Swamy’s death, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he deserved “justice and humanness.” Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, said it is “unjustifiable” that a man like Swamy had to die in custody.

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Father Stan Swamy.



He deserved justice and humaneness. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 5, 2021

Deeply saddened by the passing of Fr. Stan Swamy. Unjustifiable that a man who fought all through his life for our society's most downtrodden, had to die in custody. Such travesty of justice should have no place in our democracy. Heartfelt condolences! — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) July 5, 2021

Shocked to learn about the demise of Father Stan Swamy. He dedicated his life working for tribal rights. I had strongly opposed his arrest & incarceration. The Union Govt should be answerable for absolute apathy & non provision of timely medical services, leading to his death. — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 5, 2021

Despite our best efforts, Father Stan Swamy could not be saved: Bombay High Court condoles activist’s death

The Bombay High Court on Monday expressed its condolences and remorse at the passing away of octogenarian activist and Bhima Koregaon case accused, Father Stan Swamy.

Senior Advocate Mihir Desai, appearing for Swamy, had moved the Court for an urgent hearing of the bail plea filed by Swamy.

During the hearing, a Bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar was informed by Dr. Ian D’Souza, medical director of Holy Family Hospital, that Swamy had passed away on Monday afternoon.

The Court expressed its shock and remorse at the news received, stating,

“With all humility at our command, we are sorry to hear this. This is a shocking news. We passed the order to take him to the hospital of his choice. We have no words to express out condolences.”

“We are sorry to know that despite your (the hospital) best efforts, Father Stan Swamy is not with us,” Justice Jamadar said to Dr. D’Souza, acknowledging the hospitals efforts.

Justice Shinde appreciated Desai’s efforts to convince Swamy to get admitted to a hospital to ensure that he is treated for his deteriorating health.

“At the cost of repetition, our deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. We all share this. We appreciate your efforts, you prevailed over him. He could go to the hospital, he got the best medical treatment. Unfortunately, he could not survive,” Justice Shinde conveyed.