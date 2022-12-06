HP: Election Department made elaborate security arrangements in view of counting of votes

AMN

Only one day is left before the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on the 8th of December. The State Election Department has completed almost all the preparations related to the counting of votes, with the final rehearsal being conducted tomorrow, on the 7th of December, for the officers and employees deployed in the counting duty. The counting of votes will start at 8 am on the 8th of December in 68 counting centres established across the state.

According to the State Election Department, the counting of postal ballots shall be conducted first, with the EVM votes being counted subsequently.

The Election Department has made elaborate security arrangements in view of the counting of votes. For the elections to the 14th Legislative Assembly, votes were cast on the 12th of November for a total of 68 Assembly seats in the State. The fate of four hundred and 12 candidates in the assembly elections is to be decided by EVMs.