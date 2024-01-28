How I.N.D.I.A react to Nitish Kumar exit from the bloc

Different partners of INDIA Bloc have reacted sharply over Nitish Kumar’s political somersault. Senior INDIA alliance leader, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that it was Nitish Kumar who called all the non-BJP parties to Patna and wondered what transpired in the last 10-15 days that prompted him to take this decision.

“Whatever happened in Patna, such a situation was never seen before in such a short period of time…I remember it was Nitish Kumar who had called all the non-BJP parties to Patna…His role was also similar but what happened in the last 10-15 days that he left this ideology and today he joined BJP and formed the government…In the last 10 days, it did not seem that he would take such a step. On the contrary, he was playing a role against BJP. Don’t know what happened suddenly, but the public will definitely teach him a lesson for his role in future…,” Pawar said.

Another parterner former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) boss Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lambasted Nitish Kumar for making a new record of betrayal and said that public will give a befitting reply to this.

“Today a new record of betrayal has been made. The public will give a befitting reply to this. There can be no greater defeat than someone not believing in you as a person,” he wrote on ‘X’.

The SP leader also slammed the BJP for its desperation and said that the saffron party’s conspiracy has reduced a future PM to the post of the chief minister.

“This is the result of BJP’s desperation of losing the Lok Sabha elections… which conspired and limited a future Prime Minister to the post of Chief Minister…,” the former UP CM said.

Yadav said that the BJP has insulted the people of Bihar and their mandate.

“The public will respond to this insult by defeating the BJP alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. Every resident of Bihar will cast his next vote to save the honor of Bihar and defeat BJP,” he added further.

On Nitish Kumar joining NDA, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, “This will not affect the INDIA alliance. The people of Bihar will give the right answer to Nitish Kumar and those who are sitting in Delhi in the 2024 elections. I have not seen any opportunistic leader like him. He can give tough competition to Chameleon. This entire drama has been created by PM- ‘Muhurat Mantri’. He is baffled by the success of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra…”

D RAJA : Developments in Bihar show BJP’s desperateness in grabbing power by any means. Even after polarisation, spending crores & misusing central agencies, BJP is restless about INDIA alliance. People are tired of BJP misrule, unemployment & price-rise. They will teach BJP a lesson.