इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jan 2024 11:43:09      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

DRI seizes alloy containing 16.67 kg gold and 39.73 kg silver worth over Rs. 10 crore, at FPO Delhi in Operation Black Gold

Leave a comment
Published On: By

NEW DELHI

Continuing its fight against smuggling of gold into the country, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers developed an intelligence and intercepted seven consignments of “Electric Current/Potential Meters” declared as “Current Guiaor Machine”, which had arrived from Hong Kong at the Foreign Post Office, New Delhi.

Upon examination, the said electric meters were found to be functional, having genuine populated circuit boards. However, on preliminary examination, these appeared to be unusually heavy. The outer covers of these 56 electric meters were painted black. On scratching the black paint of these covers, white-colour metal was noticed, similar to steel. However, analysis by spectrometer revealed that these covers were made of alloy of Gold and Silver, roughly in the ratio of 30:70.

 Black Cover is made from Alloy of Gold and Silver

A total of 56 electric meters were imported in these eight consignments. 56 back covers of these electric meters containing 16.67 kg gold and 39.73 kg silver, having approximate market value of Rs. 10.66 crore have been seized.

From the initial investigation, it appears that a well-organised syndicate was involved in the smuggling of gold. They used to alloy the gold with silver to change its colour from yellow to white. This white-colored alloy was used to manufacture the cover of electric meters and it was painted black to avoid any suspicion.

Further investigation is in progress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart