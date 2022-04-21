FreeCurrencyRates.com

Home Minister asks NIA to work with full determination to eliminate terrorism

Published On:

AMN

Describing terrorism as the biggest form of human rights violation, Home Minister Amit Shah today said that its elimination is must to protect human rights.

Addressing the 13th National Investigation Agency (NIA) Day programme in New Delhi today, Mr Shah asked NIA to work with full determination to curb terrorism. He said the Narendra Modi government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and is working to root out this menace from India.

He added that Centre has strengthened the laws and institutions working to curb terrorism in the country. Mr. Shah asserted that the government is ready to provide all kinds of support to strengthen NIA and for its international recognition. He also asked NIA to be in live contact with state government agencies that are working to check the menace of terrorism.

