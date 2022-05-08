Home Minister Amit Shah to launch several development projects in Assam

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Assam. Mr Shah will visit the South Salmara Mankachar district tomorrow morning to inspect the Indo-Bangla Border at Sahapara which is around 245 km from Guwahati and will also chair a meeting with the BSF officials for border related issues.

Mr. Shah will lay the foundation stone for Central Workshop and Stores of Central Armed Police Forces and State police in North Eastern States and will also launch Khadi and Village Industries products at Kalcheni in Tamulpur district at around 2 pm.

On his way to Guwahati, the Home Minister will inaugurate the office building of Directorate of Census Operations at Amingaon in Kamrup district and will also virtually inaugurate the SSB buildings.

Later in the evening , Mr. Shah will inaugurate the 300 bedded Super Speciality Unit of the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital and National Forensic Sciences University in Guwahati.

On Tuesday, the Union Home Minister will confer the President’s Colour Medal to the Assam Police at a special parade in Guwahati and will interact with the Officers and Jawans of Assam Police. Mr. Shah will attend a public meeting as a Chief Guest in the city to commemorate the first anniversary of the BJP-led government in the state.