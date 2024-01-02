इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2024 12:09:51      انڈین آواز

Home Minister Amit Shah reviews J&K security situation at a high-level meeting

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a review meeting on the security situation in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in wake of recent terror attack there. During the meeting in New Delhi, Mr. Shah reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate the threat of terrorism. While reviewing the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and stressed need for complete elimination of terror eco-system. He also advised the security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas.

Mr. Shah reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government will continue to adopt a zero- tolerance approach against terrorism. He stressed, all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter- terror operations. He underlined the importance of further strengthening the local intelligence network. Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory for significant decline in terror related incidents, infiltration and improvement in law and order situation.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

