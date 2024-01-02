इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2024 12:10:12      انڈین آواز

Truckers' stir: After positive talks with government; transport body urges drivers to end protest

AMN / NEW DELHI

Amid ongoing strike by trucker against new penal provisions for hit and run cases in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the government Tuesday told representatives of All India Motor Transport Congress that it would consider concerns with an open heart.

The government and the representatives of All India Motor Transport Congress had a successful meeting with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The Government of India has taken cognizance of the concerns of truckers regarding the provision of 10 years imprisonment and fine,under Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and held detailed discussion with the representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress today.

The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with theAll India Motor Transport Congress.

We appeal to All India Motor Transport Congress and all the drivers to return to their respective jobs” government said in a statement

