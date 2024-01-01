India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations and facilities

AMN

India and Pakistan exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between the two countries. External Affairs Ministry said on Monday, the list was exchanged through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.

The Agreement was signed in 1988. India and Pakistan are required to inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. The Ministry said, this is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries.