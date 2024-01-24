 Hockey; India plays  2-2 draw with France on South Africa Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi

India squandered two goal lead and was held to 2-2 draw by France ,in Cape Town, in their second game of the South Africa Tour on Wednesday.

Mandeep Singh (8′), and Amit Rohidas (19′) scored the two goals for India, while France came back in the contest with goals from Timothee Clement and B Gaspard in the 37th and 59th minute respectively to draw parity.

The match began with both teams showcasing their defending prowess to hold off the opposition.

India broke the resistance with Mandeep Singh (8′) scoring the first goal for his side. Amit Rohidas doubled the lead early on in the second quarter as they took control of the proceedings, with a 2-0 lead.

France started showcasing urgency to get back on the level pegging, but the Indian defence managed to thwart away the dangerous attacks.

But the opposition finally managed to fend off the shackles and earned a goal back in the 37th minute, from Timothee Clement, to reduce the deficit.

In the final quarter, both India and France started making forward movements in search of quick goals. At the stroke of the final whistle, B Gaspard scored an equalizer to make it 2-2 for his side, and the match ended in a draw.

The week-long tournament features France, the Netherlands, India, and hosts South Africa.

On 26th January, India will face South Africa in their third match, followed by a match against the World No. 1 Netherlands on 28th January