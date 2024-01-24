इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2024 11:11:00      انڈین آواز
Women’s Hockey 5s World Cup; India overcomes Polish challenge in the opener 

Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

  Indian chalked out  a thrilling 5-4 win over  Poland  to kick start their Hockey5s Women’s World Cup on a victorious  note in Muscat.

. Mumtaz Khan (4’, 14’) and Deepika Soreng (6’, 29’) scored braces while M.Kujur added one more goal for the winners

India was quick to take the lead with Mumtaz Khan (4’) scoring a field goal early in the first half. Deepika Soreng (6’) soon doubled the lead with another field goal just a couple of minutes later.   

The lead didn’t stay with India for too long as Julia Kucharska (8’) and Poland’s Captain Marlena Rybacha (10’) fired in field goals as the score read 2-2 with five minutes left in the first half. 

Mumtaz Khan (14’) returned to score her second goal as India had their noses in front by the end of the first half with the score reading 3-2.  

The second half of the game was off to a quiet start with both teams preventing each other from scoring any goals. 

But as India kept the pressure on Poland with some top-quality passing, Mariana Kujur (23’) was presented with an opportunity to double India’s lead and she didn’t disappoint as they went up 4-2 courtesy of her brilliant finish.   

With three minutes left on the clock, Paula Slawinska (27’) intercepted an Indian pass and scored to reduce the goal deficit to one. However, Deepika Soreng (29’) soon scored as India again had a two-goal lead. 

Monika Polewczak (29’) scored within no time as the score read 5-4 in favour of India with just about a minute left. The Indian Women’s Team held on to the lead as they went on to win the match 5-4. 

 Inndia next play the United States of America on 24th January.  

