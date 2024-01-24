Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest player to hold number one spot in men’s doubles tennis

@Media_SAI

AMN

Indian tennis sensation Rohan Bopanna became the oldest player to hold the No. 1 men’s doubles ranking. The 43-year-old Ace player, alongside Australia’s Matthew Ebden defeated the Argentine pair Máximo González and Andrés Molteni in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 in the 2024 Australian Open quarter-finals. The second-seeded Indo-Australian duo will face the unseeded Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang in the Australian Open semi-finals.

After becoming the World No. 1, Bopanna said that his achievement will inspire the people all over the world, being 40 and above in a different way. Bopanna had made his debut more than 20 years ago. He will be 43 years and 330 days old at the end of the tournament on Sunday. According to the International Tennis Federation, the previous oldest men’s doubles No 1, Mike Bryan, was 41 years and 76 days old when his streak ended in 2019.