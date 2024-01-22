इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2024 11:41:09      انڈین آواز
Shiva Thapa,Jaismine to lead  9-member Indian boxing squad for first World Qualification Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and  Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine will spearhead  nine -member Indian challenge at  the first World Qualification Tournament of Paris Olympics scheduled to take place in Busto Arsizio, Italy from February 29 to March 12.

Besides Thapa (63.5kg) and Jaismine (60kg), the youth world champion Ankushita Boro (66kg), reigning National champions Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg),  Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal (+92kg) and 2023 World Championship bronze medallists Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will fight for Paris quotas in their respective categories.

The players have been selected after a comprehensive evaluation process, conducted by the high-performance unit based on various performance parameters.

“Our aim is to maximise India’s participation at the Paris Olympic Games  2024 and to achieve that, we have undertaken a thorough and careful selection process for the first World Qualification Tournament” said Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Secretary General Hemanta Kalita.
The high-performance team conducted a detailed evaluation process, gave points to boxers and those securing highest points were selected. We are confident and believe that these boxers possess the mettle to not only compete but triumph and secure coveted spots at the Olympics,”  he added 

India have already secured four quotas for Paris 2024 with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with impressive performances at the Asian Games.

The first World Qualification Tournament will have 50 Olympics quotas up for grabs, including 22 in the women’s section.
Between 45 and 51 boxers will qualify through the second World Qualification Tournament, to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3,  as the countries who have not qualified an athlete for a specific weight category through their continental qualification tournament or the first World Qualification Tournament will be eligible to enter one athlete per weight category.

