FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2022 02:22:52      انڈین آواز

Hockey: India beat England (3-2) in shoot-out  to top the FIH Pro League Table

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

Bhubaneswar  2 April :  India piped   England 3-2 in a dramatic marathon shoot-out  to earn a bonus point  in the first leg of their FIH Pro League  tie at the Kalinga Stadium in here on Saturday.

India now with five wins and top the League table with 18 points. England, on the other hand, stayed seventh with two wins and seven points

The  teams were levelled  3-3 at  the end of the  regulation time with Abhishek (13’), Shamsher Singh (26’) and Harmanpreet Singh (51’) scoring goals for India. Bandurak Nicholas (7’, 27’) and Sam Ward (59’) were the scorers for the visitors .

In the shootout Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Prasad and Shamsher Singh missed their chances  but Abhishek scored twice and a conversion from Raj Kumar Pal gave India the bonus point.

As per FIH Pro League rules, if scores remain level at the end regulation period (four quarters), the match is considered a draw and both teams get a point each.

A shootout follows, and the winner of the shootout bags an extra bonus point.

.

England, ranked world No. 7 in the  ranking  three places below India,  took the lead  as Bandurak Nicholas converted a penalty corner in the seventh minute. (1-0)

The lead, however, was short-lived as the hosts drew parity  through a superb field goal by Abhishek before the end of the first quarter (1-1)

In  the second quarter India,  upped their ante and were  rewarded  a penalty following a defensive error by England in the 26th minute. Shamsher Singh converted to give his side  the lead.(2-1)

In the very next minute, England bounced back. The visitors won their third penalty corner of the match and Bandurak Nicholas, once again, produced a clinical finish to beat veteran  goalkeeper Sreejesh (2-2).

Despite having better possession, India ended the first half with only six circle penetrations compared to 16 by England. 

England quickly settled in the third quarter and won a penalty corner in the 36th minute. Sreejesh, however, cleared   the powerful drag-flick to deny the visitors the lead.

England dominated possession and continued to penetrate the circle but Indians crowded their defence  to keep the rivals at bay.

After a goalless third quarter, India came out with renewed intent and threatened a disciplined England defence on more than two occasions. 

Harmanpreet Singh finally helped  the hosts earn  their first penalty corner which he himself converted with a searing drag-flick on the right of England goalkeeper Payne Oliver. 

India continued the attacking game and earned their second penalty corner with three minutes to play. Harmanpreet, who is one short of his 100th goal, passed the ball to Jugraj who missed an easy chance.

The miss came back to haunt India as England earned a crucial penalty stroke with just 14 seconds remaining. India took a desperate review but the decision stood before Sam Ward easily converted past the Indian goal-keeper.(3-3)  to force  a shoot-out.

India and England will play their second match on the same turf on Sunday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Federation Cup  Athletics; Kartik Kumar, Sanjivani Jadhav claim 10000m crowns in personal best times

Harpal  Singh Bedi Long distance runners Kartik Kumar ,Sajivani Baburao Jadhav  Pole Vaulter  Rosy Meena ...

Hockey: India beat England (3-2) in shoot-out  to top the FIH Pro League Table

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar  2 April :  India piped   England 3-2 in a dramatic  ...

Thailand Open Boxing: Minakshi to open Indian challenge as men and women boxers handed contrasting draws 

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian men  and women boxers received  contrasting draws at the  Thailand Open Interna ...

خبرنامہ

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart